Are you helping vulnerable communities during the coronavirus pandemic?

Photo: Keith Brofsky (c) Keith Brofsky

Are you trying to help vulnerable communities in the light of the new coronavirus?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If so, the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast want to hear from you!

Our appeal comes as the #viralkindness campaign was launched last week and kicked off across the UK. It involves people giving postcards to their neighbours, in an attempt to help those who self-isolate. The cards contain the names and contact details of those who are offering their help for free, as well as what each volunteer can help with - picking up shopping, urgent supplies, posting mail and even a 'friendly phone call'.

The cards have been shared across social media, with Residents for Uttlesford (R4U) being amongst those encouraging the move. You can find them here.

We also want to hear from those of you who may support mental health in your community, as well as anything else you think may be making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

Email andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk with the following details, as soon as possible and no later than 10am on Tuesday, March 17:

- your full name;

- the town/village you live in;

- the type(s) of community you are helping;

- a detailed account of how exactly you are helping, and whether you are doing it alone or as part of a group (please provide full names of other people/groups involved who do want to be named);

- a detailed account of why you decided to get involved;

- your phone number(s) and email address, in case we want to talk to you a bit more.