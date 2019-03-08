Advanced search

Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden - it was hot, hot, hot.

PUBLISHED: 11:22 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 01 July 2019

On the hottest day of the year - time for ice cream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden attracted some 3,000 people on the hottest day of the year

Staff at the tea-shop Tea Amo dressed up for the day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOStaff at the tea-shop Tea Amo dressed up for the day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The army divers' tank was a popular attraction on Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden on Saturday, which attracted some 3,000 people.

On the hottest day of the year so far, many spectators might have wished they were in the water.

The day began with a street parade, ending on the common with a family fun day which included a gun run. Soldiers were charged with racing round the arena fetching and carrying parts to create a simulated gun.

Youngsters could play with remote control cars, see officers in uniform from several services, the army, the police and the fire service, and St John Ambulance who were in attendance.

The divers' tank was a popular attraction for youngsters. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThe divers' tank was a popular attraction for youngsters. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The day, an annual event nationally, was organised in the town by Saffron Walden Town Council with Carver Barracks in Debden, home to three bomb disposal regiments, 29, 33 and 35 Engineer Regiments (Explosive Ordinance Disposal & Search Groups).

Town clerk Lisa Courtney said: "The day was a huge success. It was marvellous and in glorious sunshine."

After the parade, a family fun day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOAfter the parade, a family fun day. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The parade was led by The Essex Cadets Army Band. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThe parade was led by The Essex Cadets Army Band. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The gun run, racing round the arena fetching parts to make a gun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThe gun run, racing round the arena fetching parts to make a gun. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

