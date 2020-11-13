Advanced search

Saffron Walden County High School marks Armistice Day with silence, poems and songs

PUBLISHED: 17:13 13 November 2020

A Year 13 student played

A Year 13 student played "The Last Post" and "The Reveille" on the trumpet. Photo: SWCHS.

SWCHS

This Armistice Day, all students and staff from Saffron Walden County High school observed a two-minute silence to remember and honour all those who have fallen.

The Sixth Form students at Saffron Walden County High met to pay their respects on Armistice Day with a COVID safe assembly outside. Photo: SWCHS. The Sixth Form students at Saffron Walden County High met to pay their respects on Armistice Day with a COVID safe assembly outside. Photo: SWCHS.

The Sixth Form students met outside on Wednesday, November 11, to pay their respects with a Covid-19 safe assembly.

You may also want to watch:

A Year 13 student read ‘For the Fallen’, a poem written by Laurence Binyon in September 1914, whilst another Year 13 student played ‘The Last Post’ and ‘The Reveille’ on the trumpet.

Amy Kennedy, director of Sixth Form, said: “Although we knew we couldn’t conduct our usual assemblies due to Covid-19, the act of collective remembrance felt too important to lose. Luckily, the dry weather and plenty of outside space, meant that we could congregate together as a Sixth Form community to remember all those who have been affected by war and conflict.

“The war poem and the hauntingly powerful music were performed beautifully. It was a very moving and fitting way to mark Remembrance Day for our students.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Remembrance display of poppies at the church

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

Shop Local: 140-year business Christmas-ready with decorations and new takeaway service

Archive photo of Angela Reed on Market Hill, Saffron Walden

Police officer is dismissed after Taser incident

Essex Police logo

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Remembrance display of poppies at the church

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

Shop Local: 140-year business Christmas-ready with decorations and new takeaway service

Archive photo of Angela Reed on Market Hill, Saffron Walden

Police officer is dismissed after Taser incident

Essex Police logo

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden County High School marks Armistice Day with silence, poems and songs

A Year 13 student played

Christmas memory tree in the Market Square will raise funds for town mayor’s appeal

Saffron Walden’s Market Square will have a Christmas memory tree for the fourth year. Picture: TOURIST INFORMATION CENTRE

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

Police officer is dismissed after Taser incident

Essex Police logo