Saffron Walden County High School marks Armistice Day with silence, poems and songs
PUBLISHED: 17:13 13 November 2020
SWCHS
This Armistice Day, all students and staff from Saffron Walden County High school observed a two-minute silence to remember and honour all those who have fallen.
The Sixth Form students met outside on Wednesday, November 11, to pay their respects with a Covid-19 safe assembly.
A Year 13 student read ‘For the Fallen’, a poem written by Laurence Binyon in September 1914, whilst another Year 13 student played ‘The Last Post’ and ‘The Reveille’ on the trumpet.
Amy Kennedy, director of Sixth Form, said: “Although we knew we couldn’t conduct our usual assemblies due to Covid-19, the act of collective remembrance felt too important to lose. Luckily, the dry weather and plenty of outside space, meant that we could congregate together as a Sixth Form community to remember all those who have been affected by war and conflict.
“The war poem and the hauntingly powerful music were performed beautifully. It was a very moving and fitting way to mark Remembrance Day for our students.”
