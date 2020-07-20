Carver Barracks airfield access for the public restarting on August 1

The training fields at Carver Barracks Archant

The airfield at Carver Barracks, Wimbish will reopen to the public on Saturday, August 1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The facility was forced to close to the public in April because irresponsible dog owners had let animals foul sports pitches, and there had been vandalism of Ministry of Defence vehicles.

An army spokesman said all users are reminded that any abuse of the airfield in terms of dog waste, damage to the sports facilities, damage to the trim trail facility and damage to the search cars and associated areas will not be tolerated.

You may also want to watch:

“Anyone caught abusing the privilege of being able to share this wonderful facility will be banned from further use and access, with details being passed to the local authorities. It may also mean further access restrictions in the future.

“The facilities manager for the site has requested that all users have the moral courage to challenge anyone abusing the airfield, especially in terms of allowing their dog waste to be left behind or their dogs defecating on the rugby and football fields. Any serious abuse should be reported to the Guard room.

“It was not an easy decision to restrict access to the public from April but, hopefully the loss of this excellent facility during the last few months will encourage users to respect the rules to enable everyone to enjoy the dramatically improved conditions now of the airfield. Your co-operation will be very much appreciated.”

All users are reminded that military training takes priority on the airfield. When red range flags are flying there is no access.