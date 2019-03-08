Advanced search

Police ‘seize firearms, drugs and thousands of pounds in cash’ following raids

PUBLISHED: 09:53 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 16 March 2019

Cash, phones, and firearms were among the items seized by police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Guns, drugs, and thousands of pounds in cash were seized during raids in the Saffron Walden area.

Essex Police said its officers had arrested three men on suspicion of dealing class A drugs following “intelligence-led stop checks”.

It is unclear when the arrests took place but the force said two subsequent “house raids” had seen more than £25,000 in cash seized, along with three firearms, multiple mobile phones, wraps of drugs, and vehicles.

