Police ‘seize firearms, drugs and thousands of pounds in cash’ following raids
PUBLISHED: 09:53 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 16 March 2019
Archant
Guns, drugs, and thousands of pounds in cash were seized during raids in the Saffron Walden area.
Essex Police said its officers had arrested three men on suspicion of dealing class A drugs following “intelligence-led stop checks”.
It is unclear when the arrests took place but the force said two subsequent “house raids” had seen more than £25,000 in cash seized, along with three firearms, multiple mobile phones, wraps of drugs, and vehicles.
Comments have been disabled on this article.