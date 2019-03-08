Officers 'better equipped than ever' to identify drug drivers - force says

Drug driving arrests in Essex surpassed drink driving ones again last month Archant

More than 120 people were arrested in Essex on suspicion of drug driving throughout September.

The latest batch of arrests brought the total number of people arrested so far this year to more than 1,300 for this reason.

Essex Police said the total surpasses the number of drink driving arrests for the eighth time in the last 12 months, with last month seeing 99 drink driving arrests and 28 arrests for failing to provide a specimen.

Temporary Chief Inspector Sharn Taylor, head of roads policing, said: "More than 600 officers across the force trained to use our drug wipes meaning if you're behind the wheel with cocaine or cannabis in your system, you're more likely than ever to be stopped and caught.

"Drugs can significantly impact your ability behind the wheel - they can reduce your reaction time and impair your co-ordination and judgement - and the consequences can be fatal."

She added "Even if you consumed drugs the day before getting in your car, they'll still be in your system so if you're tested you could still give a positive test and be arrested. If you're convicted of drug driving you'll lose your licence and that could mean you lose your job, your home, and even your family. Is the high worth that low?

"While that may appear concerning, it reflects the fact we're better equipped than ever to identify drug drivers. My officers will continue to proactively tackle the issue. It's just another way we're protecting Essex and keeping you safe on the roads."