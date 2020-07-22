Advanced search

Latest Operation Sceptre enforcement sees arrests made in Essex

PUBLISHED: 09:48 22 July 2020

Essex Police and the Met Police worked together through two nights of action. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Arrests have been made, including 24 in Essex, through two nights of police patrols.

Officers from Essex Police and the Met Police arrested 43 people, of which 24 were in Essex, during two nights of joint patrols in the latest enforcement through Operation Sceptre.

Those arrested included five on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, 10 on suspicion of burglary and theft of vehicles, and eight on suspicion of drug driving.

Joint patrols have resulted in more than 260 arrests this year, with more than 120 of those made in Essex.

Operation Sceptre’s aim is to tackle serious violent crime including knife and drug-related crime.

Road crime manager Matt Hine said: “These operations have been really successful in targeting criminals, taking weapons off the streets and in some cases preventing crime before it’s happened.

“During these patrols we’ve also pulled people over for driving offences and have identified further more serious offences.

“These operations are just part of the work we’re doing every day to keep people safe and how we work with other police forces to identify and target offenders.”

