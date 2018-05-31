Advanced search

Arson attack on New Year's Eve 'targetted litter bins'

PUBLISHED: 09:01 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 07 January 2020

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Local fire services attended an arson scene on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 31 in the centre of Saffron Walden, in the proximity of the High Street. It saw a couple of bins being targetted in the attack.

A statement released by the Saffron Walden Fire Station on its Facebook page read: "Two litter bins were deliberately targeted on Park Lane in Saffron Walden this evening.

"One bin was totally destroyed by fire and caused heat and smoke damage to a private house flint boundary wall, the second bin had burnt itself out before our arrival."

Locals were encouraged by the station to report any details about this incident as well as others as a result: "Please be vigilant and report any fires and any suspicious activity to the fire service and police respectively."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

