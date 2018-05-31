Arsonists torch five cars in Little Abington attack

The fire involved five cars. Archant

A fire involving five cars in Little Abington is believed to have been an arson attack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Linton, Sawston and Cambridge were called at about 9.30pm on Thursday to a fire in Bourne Bridge Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving five cars. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 12.30am."

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.