Arsonists torch five cars in Little Abington attack

PUBLISHED: 15:27 29 November 2019

The fire involved five cars.

A fire involving five cars in Little Abington is believed to have been an arson attack.

Firefighters from Linton, Sawston and Cambridge were called at about 9.30pm on Thursday to a fire in Bourne Bridge Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving five cars. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 12.30am."

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Thousands enjoy the switch on of the Christmas lights in Saffron Walden

The stilt walkers, The Snow King and Queen. SAFFRON PHOTO

Parish council in bid to demolish hall to make way for a new facility

Debden Village Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Winners of Christmas Shop Windows competition announced

Frank Ricco whose hairdressers' shop window won first place

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

