Brownies welcome special guest for awards ceremony

Elaine and Arthur Coote with the 2nd Newport Brownies. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The mayor of Saffron Walden was a special guest as a brownie troop in Newport held an awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2nd Newport Brownies collected a total of 175 badges covering 14 different disciplines on July 3, with Councillor Arthur Coote and his wife Elaine in attendance along with families of the youngsters.

The brownies had done everything from writing in Braille and learning sign language, to using a defibrillator and making outfits from bin bags to earn their badges.

Karen Whiter, from 2nd Newport Brownies, said: "The girls should be so proud of their achievements. Not only have they been working really hard to achieve their badges, they have made new friends along the way."

Cllr Coote closed the ceremony by thanking parents, the brownies, and volunteers for their commitment.

For more information about the brownies, e-mail: the2ndnewportbrownies@gmail.com.