Arts and craft festival showing the best of what Littlebury has to offer

Littlebury Arts and Crafts Festival, a new event with open gardens and over 20 artists showing their work, will take place over the weekend of June 1 and 2.

The idea is the inspiration of local historian Lizzie Sanders and there will be an exhibition on the history of Littlebury in the 20th century in the village hall. Visitors will be able to drink tea, have a burger at lunchtime and see artists at work creating mosaics, weaving and embroidery.

There will also be water colours, oil paintings, ceramics and sculpture. A trail will start from the hall with a map.

The event is over 20 venues. At North House, for example, there will be topiary, plenty of places to sit in the garden, watercolours by Lizzie and Brian Sanders and oil paintings by David and Helen Riches. Both inside and outside the house are scultures by Ian Wolter who created the Children of Calais statue near St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden.

At number 16 Peggy's Walk, the garden has evolved over 40 years with flowers planted for their fragrance. This is a home for birds, insects, amphibians and hedgehogs.

Just along at number 22, there is a working kitchen garden and here Ian Dunham will demonstrate his beadwork. At Jessamine House, as well as the rose beds, herbaceous borders and lawns, Ian Vance shows his textured clay ceramics.

At the Gate House, there will be Antonia Channer's embroidery and Susie Turner's printmaking and at The Old Bakery, Amanda Banham will sell her little ceramic houses.

Funds raised from the event will go to four charities: Littlebury Village Hall, Trinity Church, The Parish Millennium Society and the Haematology Dept at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Mrs Sanders said: "We will have 23 artists showing their work from pop-up galleries and 13 open gardens. The idea was really my brother's he started a festival in Staithes on the East Coast of Yorkshire."

Among the artists will be Anne Cardwell showing her mosaics and Bridgeen Donaldson, originally one of Anne's students.

11am to 5pm both days. Combined entry to all 20 venues is £5 and accompanied children up to 18 are admitted free..