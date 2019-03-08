Young farmers raise thousands at annual charity shoot
PUBLISHED: 08:01 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 06 August 2019
Archant
Ashdon and Saffron Walden Young Farmers' Club's annual charity clay shoot raised £2,600 for Mind West Essex.
The clay shoot was held in Littlebury on June 22 with the permission of Audley End estates.
Club members ran the clay shoot by manning the stands, selling teas and coffees and running the 'lucky cartridge'.
A club spokesman said: "We were really lucky with the weather on the day having around 100 people attend. We would like to thank all of our sponsors: Carter Jonas, Brace Turner Ltd, Ben Burgess, NFU Saffron Walden, RAGT Seeds and Farm Parts as without them it would not be possible to run the day."
Ashdon and Saffron Walden Young Farmers' meet every Tuesday evening. The club has speakers, visits local farms and businesses, plays sport and competes in competitions within the Essex Federation of Young Farmers. Search for the club on Facebook or Essex Young Farmers Website for more.