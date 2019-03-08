Advanced search

Pupils are heroes for a super school play

PUBLISHED: 07:05 31 July 2019

Amazing Adventures of SuperStan at Ashdon Primary School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pupils at Ashdon Primary School turned into super heroes for their end of year production.

Saving the world from the super villain the 'Candy King' was the job of the key stage two children in the production the Amazing Adventures of SuperStan, performed for friends and family on July 16, in the run up to the summer break.

Written by Craig Hawes, the musical production featured a number of song and dance routines and played to a packed school hall over two nights.

Musical director, Sarah Clark was thrilled with the production.

She said: "This was a major production, especially with a small cohort of Year 6 children, but the children really rose to the challenge and entertained parents and friends of the school."

To find out more about the school, log on to: www.ashdon.essex.sch.uk.

