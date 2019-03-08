Another boost for community fundraising campaign

Ashdon fun run - some £3,000 has been raised for the campaign to build a 3G football pitch in Saffron Walden.

A fun run in Ashdon on May 6 saw another huge boost for the campaign to build a new 3G artificial grass pitch in Saffron Walden.

There was a record turnout of about 400 runners, boosted by more than 100 players and coaches from Saffron Walden Community Football Club (SWCFC), and sister club Saffron Walden PSG.

Sponsorship and donations for the runners supporting the 3G campaign are still be counted up, but are expected to total about £3,000.

The events are part of an ongoing campaign to raise at least £100,000 locally to support projected costs for the pitch of £900,000. The clubs have requested a contribution from Uttlesford District Council, with the remaining funds expected to come from the Football Association and Football Foundation.

Richard Peel, SWCFC mini soccer school coach, and member of the organising committee for the fun run at Ashdon Primary School, said: "It was amazing to see all the different age groups come together as one big team and for Saffron Walden Community Football Club to choose the Ashdon fun run for one of their fundraising events. To see all the football shirts amongst the crowds was fantastic.

"The overwhelming number of entries and contributions from SWCFC is huge for this small village school whilst, hopefully, also adding lots of money to the 3G fund. For myself, being involved in both the school and the club, it was great to see both benefit and to think that these children will get to enjoy the new 3G pitch. This is the school's main fundraiser of the year and it was one of the biggest and most successful ever."

Martin Johnson, SWCFC chairman, said: "After the community day and rally last weekend, this was another amazing milestone for our 3G campaign. To see more than 100 of our players and parents out running in their club shirts was brilliant.

"We also want to thank Estbury Basement Ltd for the amazing donation of £1,000 following the fun run. Along with the fantastic fundraising for this race by lots of our teams, we are moving towards the £10,000 mark overall in terms of funds raised by the campaign."