Ashdon remembers WW2 local victim and combatants on VE Day

Cllr John Moran, ex army and parish clerk David Green, ex Royal Navy at the VE Day memorial event in Ashdon. Photo: Debs Heywood. Debs Heywood

A VE Day memorial event was organised by the parish council in Ashdon to remember residents who died as a result of the Second World War.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wreaths were laid and prayers were said during the VE Day memorial event in Ashdon. Photo: Debs Heywood. Wreaths were laid and prayers were said during the VE Day memorial event in Ashdon. Photo: Debs Heywood.

Councillor John Moran, who represents Saffron Walden in Essex County Council and lives in Ashdon, and parish clerk David Green were in attendance.

Cllr Moran served in the Queen’s Regiment during the 1990s and in Northern Ireland. David Green was in the Royal Navy in the 1960s, repairing guns on ships.

The county councillor said there was a small attendance at the memorial event because of the need to keep social distancing, but prayers were said and wreaths were laid.

“We lost three combatants and there was a local lady who died when a plane crashed near her and exploded.

“A large number of people served in the Armed Forces in the Second World War. There are only a few of them left. I think everyone who served in the army feels, by attending events like that with our medals on, we are paying homage to those who went before.

“We are remembering and showing our respects for everyone who served in the Second World War”.