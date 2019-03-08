CCTV stills released following attempted burglary

Man wanted in connection with theft at Between the Lines in Saffron Walden.

Do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the attempted burglary.

Police would like to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary at Between the Lines, in Saffron Walden.

A man, described as being 6ft tall and aged in his early 40s, attempted to break in to the shop between 10-10.30pm on April 26.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "[The man] is described as having dark, greying hair, that as cropped at the sides and longer at the front. He wore a navy blue jacket, dark jeans and trainers. According to police, he had pronounced gaps between his teeth.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the man pictured, is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/65855/19.