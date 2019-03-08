Advanced search

Man injured during attempted robbery in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 14:23 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 24 September 2019

The incident took place in Cromwell Road.

PA Archive/PA Images

A man in his 60s suffered multiple injuries in an attempted robbery in Saffron Walden.

The incident took place on September 11 at about 11.25am in Cromwell Road.

The victim is reported to have been walking along the street when someone tried to grab the bag on his shoulder. During the attack, he was pulled to the floor and sustained a hairline elbow fracture and cuts to his leg.

There were reports of people wearing hooded tops fleeing the area.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are calling for help. If you saw anything or believe you hold important information, CCTV or dash cam footage call 101 quoting crime reference 42/147438/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police said the would-be robber left the scene empty-handed.

