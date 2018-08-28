Audley End commuters face season ticket price hike

Audley End Railway Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

Audley End commuters are facing a price hike on their return to work on January 2 as their annual season tickets rise in price by another £132.

Labour MEP for East of England Alex Mayer has slammed the 36 per cent price hike since 2010 and says Britain needs to learn from other European railways.

The MEP says Britain’s rail commuters will spend up to five times more of their income than their European counterparts as a result of January’s price hike.

Figures show on average Brits spend 55p per mile travelling by rail - it costs half that in Ireland at 27p and Belgium at 24p, while German passengers pay just 19p a mile.

In Germany it costs £3,955.92, (4.395 euros) for a BahnCard100 - an annual ticket that covers travel across their entire rail network, £408 less than a Audley End to Liverpool Street season ticket.

The new year increase will push the price of an Audley End to London season ticket to £4,364 a year.

Alex Mayer MEP said: “Give commuters a break. Surely after the delays, cancellations and overcrowding on the railways last year, the government should not be allowing fares to increase faster than many people’s wages. We need to be encouraging people onto trains not putting obstacles in the way.

“It is time to learn from Europe. Startlingly it costs more for the 43 mile commute from Audley End to London than it does to travel across the whole German rail network.

“The Government could have used its power to cap regulated fares, instead they have let train companies off the hook and failed to stand up for passengers.

“Labour would bring our railways into public ownership, this would mean capped fairs, more reliable services and more investment. It’s time to put passengers first, not profits.”