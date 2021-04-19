Audley End Miniature Railway celebrates a lockdown easing sellout
Audley End Miniature Railway is back in action after a winter in lockdown.
Tickets for the railway's Easter Special, which began on Monday, April 12, sold out each day last week as attractions reopened throughout the region.
Railway staff said: "It is so lovely being able to welcome visitors back to the Railway for the first time in 2021 and to see so many happy faces again.
"There has been a real sense of relief around the site, that families are finally able to enjoy a day out together again."
The attraction is limiting the number of tickets it sells to support social distancing.
Outdoor visitor attractions reopened throughout the region following lockdown easing on Monday along with non-essential retail.
Nearby, Audley End House and Gardens opened its gardens and grounds, although the mansion remains closed.
The Audley End Miniature Railway's Easter Event runs until Sunday, April 25.
