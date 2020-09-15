Advanced search

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

PUBLISHED: 09:23 15 September 2020

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

A litter-pick in Audley Park has found a piece of rubbish that could date back to 1910 - an old glass bottle that once contained lemonade powder.

Saffron Walden resident Martyn Everett said: “Audley Park looked especially beautiful this spring, but the natural beauty was spoilt by the amount of litter being left by the increased numbers of people using the park.

“Two or three people started individually picking up litter, as there were some areas that were getting quite bad. We did some socially-distanced litter-picking together. After several weeks, there are now between six and 10 people turning up every Sunday at 10am for about an hour.

“We have been able to keep the footpaths litter-free, and tackle some of the long term hot-spots where discarded cans and bottles have accumulated for several years.”

“We are hoping to do one or two other Saffron Walden areas, such as the Claypits. We would like to encourage other people to do the same.”

