News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

"You could hear a pin drop": Author's reading in bookstore

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:58 AM June 22, 2022
Saffron Walden, Essex: Hart's Books event. Picture of author TA Rosewood on left, with a reader with books

Author TA Rosewood (left) at the Hart's Books event in Saffron Walden with Sophie, holding the author's books - Credit: supplied

Saffron Walden author TA Rosewood has held her first event in person for book fans.

And fittingly, it was held at Hart's Books - the same venue that prompted her to re-start writing.

Traci Wood, who goes by the pen name TA Rosewood, took the decision to return to creative writing after meeting author Jojo Moyes at the opening of Hart's Books in Saffron Walden in 2015.

TA Rosewood has gone on to publish Reasonable Lies, whose leading lady is called Jane Walden, followed by Jane's Journal, and then Secrets & Lies.

Her latest book is called Sarah's Secrets, which gives a deeper insight into book three.

Her previous author conversations with readers - a virtual book tour with Bookgrammers - was held on Instagram.

Traci admitted: "I was very nervous but as it was so relaxed, it made it easier."

Saffron Walden, Essex: Author TA Rosewood standing at Hart's Books, reading aloud. Backdrop is books

Author TA Rosewood reading an extract of her work to the audience at the Hart's Book event, Saffron Walden - Credit: supplied

The crowd listened to a talk about her author journey, followed by a short reading from her first book. Refreshments included cupcakes with pictures of the books on top.

Saffron Walden, Essex: A cupcake for author TA Rosewood's latest book, Secrets & Lies

A cupcake with a mini edible wafer representing the front cover of author TA Rosewood's book called Secrets & Lies - Credit: supplied

Traci added: "Someone said afterward, "You could hear a pin drop, everyone was mesmerized listening"."

Books
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Uttlesford District Council's offices in Saffron Walden. Picture: Will Durrant

Uttlesford District Council

Half a million pounds project includes an e-bike hire scheme

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden mayor James de Vries and Judith Rodden unveil an interpretation board about saffron

Heritage | Gallery

Saffron crocus impact: new board unveiled in Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Essex: Markshall Estate's walled garden in Coggeshall, seen from the air

'Himalayas' and new lake being created in Essex

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Lil Wayne (pictured) has been denied entry into the UK ahead of Strawberries and Creem, Cambourne

LUDACRIS to headline Strawberries and Creem after Lil Wayne denied UK entry

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon