Awards double-header for town salon at industry ceremony

Members of the Law Salons team at the awards. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A hair salon in Saffron Walden has beaten finalists from across the country to win two national awards, including being named the Best Large Independent Hair Salon in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Law Salons, in King Street, also received the award for Best New Business at the 2019 National Hair Beauty Federation (NHBF) Business Awards, which took place on November 17.

The salon, which is owned by David Law and his wife Joanne, both 54, has been in business since 2008 with the help of their two sons Chris, 32 and Steve, 30.

David Law said: "It gives recognition to the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

"It's not my award - it's an award for the whole team. Without them being there, there's no way we would have been close."

The annual awards, which celebrate success in the hair and beauty industry, use a range of criteria, including technical expertise, customer service, and business operations.

Five staff from Law Salons attended the ceremony at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, in London, along with more than 300 other representatives from salons from across the country.

Mr Law said: "We didn't expect to win anything, we were just proud to be there".

The team's victory in the categories of Best Large Independent Hair Salon and Best New Business is the first time it has won an award since 2012, when it was named Sak's High Street Salon of the Year.

NHBF president, Ian Egerton said: "Receiving a NHBF Business Award is a huge accomplishment for Law Salons so they should be thrilled with what they have achieved."

Law Salons was also a finalist for two nominations at the Essex Salon Awards, which took place on the same night.

Mr Law said he now hopes the hairdressers will continue to prosper and grow in Saffron Walden and that they may launch another salon in the area soon.

Law Salons initially opened in 2008 under the Saks franchise before going independent in 2017.