News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Awards for pandemic heroes launched

Author Picture Icon

Roger Brown

Published: 12:30 PM March 5, 2021   
Uttlesford District Council building

The Uttlesford Making a Difference Awards are open to nominations in several categories - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford Council has launched a set of awards to recognise people who have made a difference to others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uttlesford Making a Difference Awards are open to nominations in several categories: creativity, keeping active, technology, fundraising, young person, neighbourliness, team working and kindness.

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on April 14. Applications will be judged by an independent panel of community representatives in the week beginning April 19, with the winners announced shortly afterwards.

Chair of the Council, Cllr Martin Foley said: "So many people across the district have stepped up to help others overcome personal hardships during this crisis.

"Whether it has been to collect shopping or prescriptions for a neighbour, making face masks or setting up a neighbourhood support network, there have been so many examples of community spirit which have been a huge source of inspiration."

Visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/community-awards for more information.
 

You may also want to watch:

Uttlesford District Council
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police

Essex Police

Robbers leave with hundreds of pounds after threatening business staff 

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford

Essex Police

Thefts from village cars cause hundreds of pounds in losses

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden

Travel Features

Council responds to unflattering comments

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council Offices

Uttlesford District Council

District council's investments prompts public questions

Louise Dunderdale

person