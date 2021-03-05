Awards for pandemic heroes launched

Published: 12:30 PM March 5, 2021

Uttlesford Council has launched a set of awards to recognise people who have made a difference to others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uttlesford Making a Difference Awards are open to nominations in several categories: creativity, keeping active, technology, fundraising, young person, neighbourliness, team working and kindness.

The closing date for nominations is 5pm on April 14. Applications will be judged by an independent panel of community representatives in the week beginning April 19, with the winners announced shortly afterwards.

Chair of the Council, Cllr Martin Foley said: "So many people across the district have stepped up to help others overcome personal hardships during this crisis.

"Whether it has been to collect shopping or prescriptions for a neighbour, making face masks or setting up a neighbourhood support network, there have been so many examples of community spirit which have been a huge source of inspiration."

Visit www.uttlesford.gov.uk/community-awards for more information.

