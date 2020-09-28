Wimbish car crash prompts police, ambulance and fire service attendance
PUBLISHED: 18:01 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 28 September 2020
Essex Police
A car accident near Wimbish prompted police, ambulance and fire services to attend.
The incident took place on the B184 today, September 28, at around 2.20pm. A helicopter could be seen at the scene.
A Mercedes Sprinter tipper van and a Range Rover collided. The Range Rover could be seen to have suffered significant damage.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “The driver of the Range Rover and two people in the tipper van were treated by paramedics. Their injuries were not believed to be life changing or life threatening.
“A section of the road is currently closed due to an oil spillage.”
Drivers were advised to find alternative routes while the road remains closed.
