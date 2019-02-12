New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio. Archant

A sourdough bakery will be opening its doors in Saffron Walden this spring.

Mini Miss Bread was founded by Megan Charnock in May 2017 and since then she has been baking organic, artisan sourdough from her kitchen in Saffron Walden.

Keen customers have been collecting their orders from Megan’s home or from local cafes that use her sourdough in their kitchens.

Now, due to increased demand, Mini Miss Bread has taken a unit on Church Street and will be opening to the public this spring.

The sourdough bakery will allow customers to purchase their loaves direct from the heart of town, meet and watch the baker in person, and even sit and have a coffee and some toast.

The space has been designed by local interiors studio An Artful Life who were keen to assist in bringing a local small independent business to the high street and improve Saffron Walden’s current offering of well designed cafes and retail spaces.

Kate Whitfield of An Artful Life, said: “I’m personally very excited to see a beautiful artisan brand like this take ownership of a space and provide such a wonderful offering in town. We must support local businesses and their families and welcome a rich and varied provision of services in the town.”

Mini Miss Bread came about as a result of Megan’s disappointment with the bread available within Saffron Walden.

After months of learning, trialling and determination baking different breads, Megan has learned that in addition to the flavour, sourdough is more digestible for some customers suffering from gluten intolerances, due to the long, slow and natural fermentation process.

Megan Charnock said: “We use a sourdough starter instead of commercial yeast and, as a result, each loaf takes three days to make. “This process not only gives the bread a chance to develop an amazing flavour but it also gives the gluten far longer to break down during fermentation, which can result in less discomfort for those intolerant to gluten.

“Many supermarket breads are made start to finish in just two hours. The gluten doesn’t stand a chance. Furthermore some supermarkets produce loaves using a sourdough flavouring to give the impression of sourdough, but it is still made incredibly quickly and with commercial yeast. Our sourdough is the real deal.”

Megan has also been working closely with local graphic designer Gareth McMahon of Big Barn Creative on new branding for the business and when the new space opens customers will be served coffee and toast in specially commissioned tableware designed by local ceramicist Gabby Smith from Shop At Seed, which customers will also be able to purchase to take home with them.

“It was important to me to support and collaborate with local creatives on the development of this project” Megan said. “I feel so lucky to have been able to work with local talent such as Kate, Gareth and Gabby to make this a really special venture with lots of local influences”.

As this new chapter begins, Megan’s husband Jeff has become a partner in the business and the pair are looking forward to working from a purposely-designed space, allowing customers to see the sourdough in production.

Mini Miss Bread will be opening at 2A Church St, Saffron Walden this spring.

To be kept updated with opening dates and to order your sourdough in the meantime please visit www.minimiss.co.uk.