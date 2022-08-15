Gallery

You can watch Saffron Walden's Cliff Parisi cooking up a storm on TV this week in his bid to become Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

Cliff Parisi competing in Heat 4 of this year's Celebrity MasterChef. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

In a star-studded line-up, the Call the Midwife actor and former EastEnders star will cook for Gregg Wallace and John Torode in hit BBC TV series on Tuesday night.

In his heat, he will go sparring in the kitchen with former former world boxing champion Chris Eubank and The Choir's TV presenter and musician Gareth Malone.

Chris Eubank competing in Celebrity MasterChef. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

The other two celebrities cooking this week are All Saints singer Mel Blatt and reality star Queen MoJo.

You can see Cliff Parisi and the other contestants in Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One on Tuesday, August 16 at 8pm.

Gareth Malone taking part in Celebrity MasterChef. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

There will be further episodes this week on Thursday, August 18 at 8pm and Friday, August 19 at 9pm.

Just two will make the semi-final.

Actor Cliff Parisi, who is originally from London, lived in Saffron Walden for several years before moving to a house in the countryside nearby.

In a Saffron Walden Reporter interview in December 2021, he said he feels like he belongs in Essex.

Essex resident Cliff Parisi hard at work in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV





What happens in Celebrity MasterChef 2022 this week?

Episode 4 - BBC One: Tuesday, August 16, 8pm

Mel Blatt competing in Celebrity MasterChef. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

The second week of heats features TV presenter and musician Gareth Malone, former world boxing champion Chris Eubank, actor Cliff Parisi, musician Mel Blatt and reality star MoJo.

Queen MoJo in the kitchen in Celebrity MasterChef. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

On Tuesday they are faced with a challenge called 'Under the Cloche'. In front of each celebrity is a cloche, underneath which is an ingredient.

Each celebrity has a different ingredient and must create one dish showcasing that ingredient to demonstrate to the judges they have potential.

Next up is the Street Food Challenge. The budding chefs are presented with a street food dish that is popular throughout Canada, which they must taste and then try to identify the ingredients that are in it.

Then, following not a recipe but their instincts, they have to cook this classic national dish for themselves.

In the final test of culinary creativity, the contestants are asked to prepare their Dinner Party Dish – something they would cook to impress if someone was coming round to eat.

They work furiously in a last attempt to prove themselves to the judges, because at the end of this test, one of them will be going home.





Episode 5 - BBC One: Thursday, August 18, 8pm

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will once again host Celebrity MasterChef. - Credit: BBC/Shine TV

On Thursday, the remaining four contestants face three more culinary challenges as they fight for a place in the quarter-final.

Episode five’s first challenge is a Knowledge and Skills Test, where the celebrities have the terrifying task of facing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace one on one.

They attempt to demonstrate their ability by making fettuccine with basil and parsley pesto in just 15 minutes.

Next, the stars are pushed to their limits. Up until this point in the competition, they have been cooking food as they would at home, but to show them what restaurant-standard cooking is all about, John and Gregg have invited in professional chef Freddy Forster.

Winner of the prestigious Roux Scholarship in 2000, Freddy has spent his career working in some of the world's best kitchens, including The Savoy, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, L’Aubergine and Pierre Gagnaire in Paris.

He challenges each of the four celebrities to cook a recipe that combines his classical cooking technique with flavours inspired by his West African heritage.

Then it’s crunch time as there’s just one more chance for the four celebs to earn themselves a place in the quarter-final.

Their brief is to cook a dish that's full of nostalgia – a dish that tells John and Gregg something about them growing up.

With just one hour to cook and only three quarter-final places up for grabs, the celebrities give it their all in a final attempt to prove themselves to the judges. At the end of this test, one of them will be going home.





Episode 6 - BBC One: Friday, August 18, 8pm

It’s the second quarter-final, where this week's three remaining contenders compete for two semi-final places.

They must cook a faultless two-course meal that will be judged not only by John and Gregg, but also by 2019 Celebrity MasterChef finalists Vicky Pattinson and Neil 'Razor' Ruddock, and the 2018 champion John Partridge.

Only the best two contestants can take one step closer to winning the title of Celebrity MasterChef 2022. For the one who doesn’t cut the mustard, the journey ends here.