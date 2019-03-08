Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 12:26 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 10 September 2019

Proposed development at: Bedwell Road, Elsenham, Essex CM22 6HG

Take notice that application is being made by: Gladman Developments Ltd, Gladman for planning permission to: Outline planning permission for the erection of up to 220 dwellings includ9ing affordable housing with public open space, structural planting and landscaping and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) with vehiclar access point from Bedwell Road. All matters reserved except for means of access.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Uttlesford District Council, Planining Department, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CBI 1 4ER

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Mr Gladman (Developments) Signature R. Evans

Date 09-09-2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

`Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

`Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

