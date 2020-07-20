8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

Now that summer is here and the pubs are reopening, head to one of these Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow pubs for a beer in the sun.

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca. The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

The Plough

High Street, Great Chesterford

The Plough can accommodate up to 140 rural pub enthusiasts outdoors.

The very friendly staff, good drinks and food, together with occasional Sunday barbecues and Mexican food Fridays make it one of the top places to visit in Saffron Walden and surrounding villages.

Fox & Hounds, Clavering. Photo: Andra Maciuca. Fox & Hounds, Clavering. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Fox & Hounds

High Street, Clavering

This pub has had a new management team since November last year. Safety measures include table seating of up to six people from the same support bubble.

Book one of their 16 outdoor tables in advance and order through a dedicated app.

The Gate pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto The Gate pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

The Gate

74 Thaxted Road, Saffron Walden

Opening on July 6, The Gate really is worth the slightly longer wait. The Italian restaurant and British pub will provide special summer drinks, different types of gin and spritz and a rotating guest ale every week.

The Ickleton Lion pub. Picture: Saffron Photo The Ickleton Lion pub. Picture: Saffron Photo

Currently operating on a booking-only system, it is allowing up to 40 people at once with the possibility of changes after the first week.

Ickleton Lion

9 Abbey Street, IckletonWhen you say ‘Ickleton Lion’, you say beer, and garden. A reduced food menu can be enjoyed in the sun too throughout the weekend.

The Old English Gentleman (OEG) pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto The Old English Gentleman (OEG) pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Be aware of the maximum amount of six people allowed at each table, and the pub’s kind request to respect social distancing while enjoying its outdoors grand reopening.

The Old English Gentleman

Angel and Harp pub, Dunmow. Picture: SaffronPhoto Angel and Harp pub, Dunmow. Picture: SaffronPhoto

11 Gold Street, Saffron Walden

A 19th century pub, in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020.

They have a heated patio garden and do lunchtime food.

The Cock Inn, Henham. Photo: Andra Maciuca. The Cock Inn, Henham. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Angel and Harp

16 Church Street, Great Dunmow

A modern British pub in a grade II listed building, serving a selection of traditional cask ales, stouts and continental beers, with a garden area.

The kitchen prepares modern pub food and wood fired pizzas.

The Kings Arms pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto The Kings Arms pub, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

The Cock Inn

Church St, Henham, Bishop’s Stortford

A village pub in a building that’s 350 years old, with plenty of outside seating.

The accoladed kitchen prepares dishes made from locally sourced produce.

The Kings Arms

10 Market Hill, Saffron Walden

A traditional pub dating from the 16th century with a newly laid turfed garden.

It serves a selection of real ales including rotating guest ales, and home cooked pub lunches.