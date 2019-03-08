Advanced search

Turnaround at nursery as inspection team delivers an 'outstanding' rating

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 04 October 2019

Bell Day Nursery was rated as 'Outstanding' for both its settings. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Bell Day Nursery has been rated 'outstanding' in new Ofsted reports for both its facilities in Saffron Walden.

The rating comes after an inspection earlier this year resulted in an 'inadequate' rating for the nursery's main location, which a spokesman said was caused by 'a mistake in paperwork'.

An unannounced visit in July saw several hours of in-depth reassessment with an immediate positive result.

A nursery spokesman said: "The inspector announced to the management team that beyond her belief there was no way that she couldn't give us 'outstanding' grades in all areas.

"Gina Owers and Arthur Coote [advisor in the nursery's management team] would like to say 'thank you' to all of the town and particularly their parents and staff. A big 'thank you' to all, for the support and hard work in maintaining the standards that were always present at Bell Day Nursery."

Both nurseries provide full day care and were advised to improve further by extending 'even further children's understanding of people's faiths, lifestyles and cultures beyond their own direct experience' and, respectively, becoming "more tenacious in connecting with other settings that are not local".

The main nursery serves children aged 0-4. Leaders were praised in the report for focusing on 'children's changing needs', identifying kids needing extra help and preparing for being 'autism-friendly':

"All children make consistently high levels of progress, given their starting points, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities," the report read.

Findings also highlight home visits by staff to increase family background understanding. They also show parental immersion into children's development by staff, through involving parents in children's nursery activities.

Bell Day's new nursery, registered this year and catering for children aged 3-4, is located at Lord Butler Leisure Centre. It was also inspected for the first time in July.

Findings showed staff, parents and children were involved in the nursery's development. Children were encouraged to engage with the environment by making models from recyclable materials and growing plants.

