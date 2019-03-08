Groom avoids wedding day disaster thanks to the long tow of the law!

By tradition, it's the bride who normally arrives a little late to the wedding ceremony.

But Newport groom Ben Williams came perilously close to making a late entrance of his own on July 20 when the classic car he was driving to his big day broke down, leaving him stranded at the roadside.

Disaster ultimately turned into delight, however, when two police officers rode to the rescue and ensured Ben made it to his ceremony in the nick of time.

The drama started as Ben, 34, was making his way to Sparrows Hill, in Newport, in his classic AC Cobra car, which he describes as his "pride and joy", with his dad Nick sat alongside him.

"As I came round the bend, it conked out," said Ben. "I pulled it to the side of the road but there was no path and a large amount of traffic started building up behind us."

Among those stuck behind Ben were several members of his wedding party, threatening to make everybody late for his wedding to bride Chloe as they tried to get the vehicle started again.

However, with the situation looking dire, Ben was relieved to see two police officers - PCSO Mike O'Donnell-Smith and PCSO Andy Wallis - pull up alongside him to offer their assistance.

Ben said: "[The officers] quickly towed my car up the road and out of danger's way and then they stuck me and my father in another car so we could get to the venue. They went above and beyond. The fact that they stopped and helped was amazing.

"I was already nervous about getting married and you just could not have made this up. I was ready to cry."

A later inspection of the car, which has been in Ben's family for 34 years, revealed that it had suffered damage to its oil sump.

Ben also revealed that, ahead of his big day, he had received some pearls of wisdom from his future father-in-law: "His advice was to not drive to the wedding in that 'bloody car!'"

Fortunately, Ben's nuptials went without a hitch but he is now hoping to get in touch with PCSOs O'Donnell-Smith and Wallis to thank them for their kind actions.