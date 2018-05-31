6 of the best burger joints in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best burger joints around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow. Image: Getty Archant

A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - any time is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Plough, Great Chesterford

High St, Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden CB10 1PL

Long-standing pub with rustic decor & outdoor seating serving pints and locally sourced English burgers.

The Eight Bells, Saffron Walden

18 Bridge St, Saffron Walden CB10 1BU

Charming 16th-century half-timbered pub with period decor, beer garden and a cosmopolitan menu.

The Wood Grill, Stansted

The Feathers, 21 Cambridge Rd, Stansted CM24 8BX

You may also want to watch:

All of these gourmet burgers are homemade and served with chips and salad. There are discounts - with up to 40 percent off - every day of the week.

Angel and Harp

16 Church Street, Great Dunmow, CM6 2AD

Serving two for one burgers and pizzas on a Tuesday, with choices including a homemade beef burger, a vegan spiced bean burger or a vegetarian bean burger with cheese, a big boy burger, chicken burger, and lamb burger. They also offer takeaway food.

Saffron Suite & Kitchen

8-12 High St, Saffron Walden CB10 1AZ

Burgers avalable to eat in or take away. All burgers are homemade and come with seasoned fries and coleslaw. Did anyone say mushrooms and halloumi?

The Cork House

40 Lower Street, Stansted Mountfitchet, CM24 8LR

The upstairs bistro offers a full menue including meat and vegetarian burgers. Takeaway available.