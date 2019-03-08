Advanced search

The competition you only win if you lose!

PUBLISHED: 09:45 23 May 2019

Walden's Biggest Loser participants learning about the challenge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Walden's Biggest Loser participants learning about the challenge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A Saffron Walden gym is hoping to raise a weighty sum for Arthur Rank Hospice by helping people shed the pounds and lead healthier lifestyles.

Participants and their coaches taking part in Walde's Biggest Loser competition. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDParticipants and their coaches taking part in Walde's Biggest Loser competition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

JustGym, in Shire Hill, has launched Walden's Biggest Loser 2019, a 10-week weight loss competition where personal trainers and a sports therapist will encourage and advise participants free of charge.

To date, this year's competition has raised more than £1,000 in sponsorships and donations for the hospice.

A spokesman for the gym, which held the competition seven years ago, said: "Walden's Biggest Loser aims to educate and guide members of the public to enable them to achieve their desired weight loss through a competitive setting organised by personal trainers at JustGym.

"The competition consists of 10 contestants, 10 coaches and one sports therapist all divided to make team blue and team red. In addition to this the event already has support from companies sponsoring the individual participants."

The competitors hoping to raise money by dropping the pounds were interviewed and then selected at random by staff.

The programme began on May 11 with the contestant's baseline measurements taken. After the first four weeks, the competitor who has lost the least amount of weight will be evicted.

Participants will also take part in weekly gym sessions and outdoor sporting events. As well as this, contestants will also learn more about nutrition and have consultations with a sports therapist.

JustGym also plans to hold two public events on Saffron Walden Common to encourage members of the public to begin their healthier lifestyles.

The business has raised more than £13,205 for charity since it was formed in 2010. The charities and organisations which have benefited include Cancer Research UK, Help for Heroes, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, Sport Relief, Children in Need, Diabetes UK, Fledglings and Saffron Walden Rugby Club.

Arthur Rank Hospice supports people in Cambridgeshire and cares for more than 3,600 patients a year at its Cambridge hospice, the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, and in patients' own homes through the Arthur Rank community team.

