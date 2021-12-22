Gallery
In pictures: Hundreds of bikers in Addenbrooke's Christmas toy run
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
Over 300 bikers took part in a Christmas toy run to bring toys and gifts to children in Addenbrooke's Hospital and the Red Hen Project in Cambridge.
A group of 45 Walden Bikers and Bishop's Stortford bikers started at The Common, Saffron Walden and joined the convoy of riders at Harlton.
Their journey took them through central Cambridge, to the delight of shoppers on the streets and waves from passengers on buses.
Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run participants drove through the grounds of Addenbrooke's Hospital and onwards to the Trumpington Park and Ride site where gifts were handed over.
Organisers said the bikers all had a good day knowing they brought smiles to lots of children in difficult times.
Addenbrooke’s said their elves will wrap the gifts and also hand them to children in paediatric clinics on Christmas Eve and to those who come into the Emergency Department over Christmas.
