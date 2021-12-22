News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gallery

In pictures: Hundreds of bikers in Addenbrooke's Christmas toy run

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:27 PM December 22, 2021
Motorbikes on Hills Road in Cambridge on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital to deliver toys

Motorbikes as far as they eye could see along Hills Road in Cambridge on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Over 300 bikers took part in a Christmas toy run to bring toys and gifts to children in Addenbrooke's Hospital and the Red Hen Project in Cambridge.

A group of 45 Walden Bikers and Bishop's Stortford bikers started at The Common, Saffron Walden and joined the convoy of riders at Harlton.

Their journey took them through central Cambridge, to the delight of shoppers on the streets and waves from passengers on buses.

Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run participants drove through the grounds of Addenbrooke's Hospital and onwards to the Trumpington Park and Ride site where gifts were handed over.

Organisers said the bikers all had a good day knowing they brought smiles to lots of children in difficult times.

Addenbrooke’s said their elves will wrap the gifts and also hand them to children in paediatric clinics on Christmas Eve and to those who come into the Emergency Department over Christmas.

Gallery

Walden Bikers on The Common in Saffron Walden, ahead of joining the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run 2021

Walden Bikers gather on The Common in Saffron Walden, ahead of riding to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers and a large deer costume ahead of the Christmas Toy Run. The Common, Saffron Walden, Essex

Walden Bikers and a large deer gather on The Common in Saffron Walden, ahead of riding to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers leave The Common in Saffron Walden, to ride to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run

Walden Bikers leave The Common in Saffron Walden, to ride to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers riding out of Saffron Walden to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run

Walden Bikers riding out of Saffron Walden to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Riders from the Road Policing Unit marshalling the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run

Riders from the Road Policing Unit give up their time for free to marshall the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Chief Santa Pete Vasey giving a briefing to riders on the Christmas Toy Run

Chief Santa giving a briefing to riders ahead of the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers set off from La Pergola, Harlton, at the beginning to the Christmas Toy Run

Walden Bikers 'Toddy' and Fiona set off from La Pergola at Harlton at the beginning to the Christmas Toy Run to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The convoy of bikes on the A603 towards Cambridge heading to Addenbrooke's Hospital

The convoy of bikes on the A603 towards Cambridge heading to Addenbrooke's Hospital - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The convoy of bikes including Walden Bikers snaked into Barton on the route to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge

The convoy of bikes snaked into Barton on the way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bikers on a Christmas toy run at St Andrews Street, central Cambridge

Bikers reach St Andrews Street, Cambridge, on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bikers in Santa costumes on their way to deliver toys to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge

'Toddy' and Fiona of Walden Bikers reach St Andrews Street in central Cambridge on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bikers reach St Andrews Street in central Cambridge on their way to Addenbrooke's for a toys delivery

Roger Abbott of Walden Bikers reach St Andrews Street in central Cambridge on the way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Passengers on the stationary bus in Cambridge wave at the convoy of bikers

Bus passengers in Cambridge give the bikers convoy a wave - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The convoy of bikes reaches Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with presents

The convoy of bikes reaches Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge with presents - Credit: Celia Bartlett


Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The best Christmas display in Walden
  2. 2 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  3. 3 Essex Covid fight: Schools, support, and Dunmow walk-in jab clinic
  1. 4 In pictures: Christmas handbell music in Walden
  2. 5 Cliff Parisi on Call the Midwife's 10th Christmas special
  3. 6 Hundreds of trees planted in rewilding push
  4. 7 Community support success for Kemi Badenoch MP's 'buy one more' toy appeal
  5. 8 7 things to do in Essex in January 2022
  6. 9 Saffron Walden and Cantabrigian rugby clubs defy COVID to get in one more game
  7. 10 Christmas can go ahead without new restrictions, Boris Johnson confirms
Christmas
Addenbrooke's Hospital
Saffron Walden News
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lorry catches fire on the M11 between Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire

Cambs Live News | Updated

Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
RA Butler Academy's choir taking part in Spirit of Christmas in St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

Christmas | Updated

Your pictures: Christmas events for Walden school students

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Colourful scenery on Hempstead High Street

Essex Highways

Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
medical screens and chairs in hall

Coronavirus

How Essex plans to fight Covid variant Omicron this December

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon