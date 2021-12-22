Gallery

Motorbikes as far as they eye could see along Hills Road in Cambridge on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Over 300 bikers took part in a Christmas toy run to bring toys and gifts to children in Addenbrooke's Hospital and the Red Hen Project in Cambridge.

A group of 45 Walden Bikers and Bishop's Stortford bikers started at The Common, Saffron Walden and joined the convoy of riders at Harlton.

Their journey took them through central Cambridge, to the delight of shoppers on the streets and waves from passengers on buses.

Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run participants drove through the grounds of Addenbrooke's Hospital and onwards to the Trumpington Park and Ride site where gifts were handed over.

Organisers said the bikers all had a good day knowing they brought smiles to lots of children in difficult times.

Addenbrooke’s said their elves will wrap the gifts and also hand them to children in paediatric clinics on Christmas Eve and to those who come into the Emergency Department over Christmas.

Gallery

Walden Bikers gather on The Common in Saffron Walden, ahead of riding to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers and a large deer gather on The Common in Saffron Walden, ahead of riding to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers leave The Common in Saffron Walden, to ride to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers riding out of Saffron Walden to join the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Riders from the Road Policing Unit give up their time for free to marshall the Cambridge Bikers Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Chief Santa giving a briefing to riders ahead of the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden Bikers 'Toddy' and Fiona set off from La Pergola at Harlton at the beginning to the Christmas Toy Run to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The convoy of bikes on the A603 towards Cambridge heading to Addenbrooke's Hospital - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The convoy of bikes snaked into Barton on the way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bikers reach St Andrews Street, Cambridge, on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

'Toddy' and Fiona of Walden Bikers reach St Andrews Street in central Cambridge on their way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Roger Abbott of Walden Bikers reach St Andrews Street in central Cambridge on the way to Addenbrooke's Hospital for the Christmas Toy Run - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Bus passengers in Cambridge give the bikers convoy a wave - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The convoy of bikes reaches Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge with presents - Credit: Celia Bartlett



