91-year-old man to beat the drum for freedom at jazz event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 August 2020

Bill and Vanessa Cornell. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography.

A 91-year-old man from Saffron Walden will beat the drum for freedom for the first time since lockdown.

Bill Cornell, who will celebrate his birthday three days after the event, will play in Bishop’s Stortford with his band, Bill’s Jazz Katz.

The jazz event will take place at South Mill Art (formerly Rhodes Arts Complex), on Wednesday, August 26 from 4pm.

It will last around two and a half to three hours and it will be held outside in the car park area, should the weather be good. In case of rain, the event will move inside.

His wife, Vanessa Cornell, who describes herself as “Bill’s chauffer and roadie” will attend the event. She said: “I am looking forward to it, it will be nice to be out playing again.”

There will be no admission fee, but donations are encouraged. Because of social distancing measures, attendees should book a table for free at 01279 710 200.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

