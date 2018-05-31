Biotechnology firm agrees move into research park part-owned by council

An artist's impression of the completed Newnham Building at Chesterford Research Park. Picture: RANKINE LTD Rankine Limited

A leading biotechnology firm has agreed a deal that will see it move into Chesterford Research Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An aerial view of Chesterford Research Park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED An aerial view of Chesterford Research Park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Microbiotica, a firm which specialises in the research and development of personalised medicine, announce that it would be relocating to the park, in Great Chesterford, in a two-phase move that will be completed in June 2020.

Microbiotica's continuing development and expansion, and the ability of Chesterford Research Park to flexibly accommodate both Microbiotica's immediate and longer-term growth requirements, led to the park being chosen as the preferred location, the firm said.

Under the first phase of the relocation, Microbiotica, currently based in Cambridge, is taking two suites within the park's science village, a short-term solution to accommodate its current growth requirements.

Until June 2020, Microbiotica will retain its current premises at the Wellcome Genome Campus, in Cambridge, at which point the whole organisation will move into its own purpose designed facilities in the Newnham Building, which is currently undergoing refurbishment.

Mike Romanos, co-founder and chief executive of Microbiotica, said: "Following a period of rapid progress we require a new facility to support our current growth trajectory and to allow us to consolidate our whole team in one building.

"It is also important for us to stay in the Cambridge area and to continue to play an active role in the Cambridge life sciences cluster community. Chesterford Research Park has provided us with a solution for our immediate short-term expansion, which was important before our permanent facility, tailored to suit our future needs, is ready in summer 2020. We very much appreciate the flexibility that Chesterford Research Park has shown us."

Julian Cobourne, senior asset manager at Aviva Investors, joint-owners of Chesterford Research Park with Uttlesford District Council, said: "The combined commitment of both Aviva Investors and Uttlesford District Council to support the growing Cambridge cluster via the provision of superb facilities suitable for companies at all stages of development continues to drive our development objectives for Chesterford Research Park.

"The development of the Newnham Building has created significant interest; resulting in our increased ability to support both current occupiers as their requirements change and grow, in addition to attracting new occupiers to the park."