GCSE results 2020: Bishop’s Stortford College students celebrate

PUBLISHED: 18:01 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 21 August 2020

Students at Bishop’s Stortford College are celebrating their results.

This year, 79 percent of the College’s students achieved grades 9-7, equivalent to A*-A using the old system.

The average for England, according to Ofqual, is 25.9 percent.

Of the 1,116 examinations sat by students at the College, 341 were awarded the top grade of 9 and 640 were graded 9 or 8.

The College’s coveted Ten Club tie for achieving 10 or more grades at 9-7 was awarded to 48 pupils, with a total of 612 grade 9s and 8s between them.

Top performers who achieved at least nine grade 9 exams were Jonah B-C, Will C, Charlie H, Samuel M, Vibha M, Arnav P and Florence S.

College Head Kathy Crewe-Read said: “This is an excellent set of exam results and I am so pleased to be joining the College at this time.

“I look forward to seeing these very talented pupils progress through the Sixth Form as they set their sights on university and the next stage of their academic career.”

