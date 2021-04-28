News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Bleed kits "worth having" in Walden says anti-knife crime charity

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM April 28, 2021   
A big red box: "Emergency Bleed Control Kit: Call 999"

Saffron Walden's Emergency Bleed Control Kit in the Market Square which can be used to save lives after a stabbing. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Bleed control kits, which can be used to prevent blood loss after stabbings, have been placed around Saffron Walden.

Town councillors have paid for two kits, which have been placed in the Market Square and outside the Golden Acre Community Centre, following a plea by a concerned resident.

An East Anglian anti-knife crime charity, Be Lucky, said the kits are "worth having" in rural towns, even if knife crime is not a prevalent issue.

The distinct top of a classic red phone box. Text reads: "Defibrillator"

The Bleed Control Kit on the Market Square is in the Defibrillator phone booth. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Jamie Hart, a Be Lucky trustee, said: "If one kit can save one life, their whole aim is fulfilled.

"Knife crime is an ongoing thing.

"It doesn't show any sign of slowing down."

The kits were developed following the 2017 fatal stabbing of Daniel Baird in Birmingham.

The Daniel Baird Foundation says the kits contain the same emergency equipment as an ambulance.

They can be opened using a code after calling 999.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon