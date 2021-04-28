Bleed kits "worth having" in Walden says anti-knife crime charity
- Credit: Archant
Bleed control kits, which can be used to prevent blood loss after stabbings, have been placed around Saffron Walden.
Town councillors have paid for two kits, which have been placed in the Market Square and outside the Golden Acre Community Centre, following a plea by a concerned resident.
An East Anglian anti-knife crime charity, Be Lucky, said the kits are "worth having" in rural towns, even if knife crime is not a prevalent issue.
Jamie Hart, a Be Lucky trustee, said: "If one kit can save one life, their whole aim is fulfilled.
"Knife crime is an ongoing thing.
You may also want to watch:
"It doesn't show any sign of slowing down."
The kits were developed following the 2017 fatal stabbing of Daniel Baird in Birmingham.
Most Read
- 1 Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road
- 2 Woman taken to hospital with burns after Walden fire
- 3 Walden's Lime Avenue football pitches joy
- 4 Affinity Water will "look at ways to soften water"
- 5 Why a Devon lighthouse has appeared on a Walden bollard
- 6 Walden Market Square pedestrian scheme being considered
- 7 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
- 8 Former Walden mayor named Almshouses' first ever honorary trustee
- 9 Driver stuck in vehicle for two-and-a-half hours in collision
- 10 North Uttlesford's 20,000 Covid jabs success
The Daniel Baird Foundation says the kits contain the same emergency equipment as an ambulance.
They can be opened using a code after calling 999.