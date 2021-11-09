News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Delphine's a Blue Peter winner and her poem is premiered at COP26

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:04 PM November 9, 2021
Delphine Fraser from Littlebury at COP26

Delphine Fraser from Littlebury at COP26 after winning a Blue Peter competition. Her poem was premiered at the climate change conference - Credit: Fraser family

An eight-year-old from Littlebury has won a Blue Peter competition, had her poem set to an animation and it has been premiered at the COP26 climate change conference.

Delphine Fraser watched as her winning entry to the Our Planet Now competition was played to world leaders, and VIPs including David Attenborough and Prince Charles.

Animation still showing girl and tiger, Courtesy Aardman Studios and BBC Blue Peter

A still from Delphine and the Imaginary Menagerie, an animation created by Aardman Studios covering Delphine Fraser's winning poem in the Blue Peter competition - Credit: Aardman Studios and BBC Blue Peter

Delphine and the Imaginary Menagerie tells the story of a little girl of the future whose grandmother has an old book featuring animals that now exist only in her memories.

Aardman Studios, the talent behind Wallace and Gromit, created a 2D animation and the poem was voiced by Nina Sosanya, with a soundtrack performed and recorded by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Delphine, who came first out of more than 5,000 entries, has been behind the scenes at Aardman Studios and been to watch the performance by The National Orchestra of Wales.

She was also invited to a Downing Street reception.

Delphine Fraser from Littlebury at front door of 10 Downing Street

Delphine Fraser from Littlebury at 10 Downing Street - Credit: Fraser family

Delphine said: 'Winning the Our Planet Now competition is amazing - I still can't believe it!

"I want other people to love nature as much as I do, to inspire them to look after it. It doesn't matter how young you are - you can still shout loudly and make a difference."

Mum Katie Fraser said her daughter had met some really big names - from climate campaigner Elizabeth Wathuti from Kenya to Presidents and representatives from the United Nations.

Delphine Fraser and BBC Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss at COP26

Delphine Fraser and BBC Blue Peter presenter Richie Driss at COP26 - Credit: Fraser family

Delphine Fraser at COP26, sitting with Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti

Delphine Fraser at COP26, sitting with Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti - Credit: Fraser family

Delphine Fraser with Jack Harries, an activist and film-maker at COP26

Delphine Fraser with Jack Harries, an activist and film-maker, who made the film to go with David Attenborough’s speech at COP26 - Credit: Fraser family

Picture showing lots of people in the crowd outside COP26

The crowd outside at COP26 - Credit: Fraser family

Speaking of the experience, she said: "I don't think she is going to top that. I've suggested she write a few more poems. She is making plasticine models for stop motion animation and writing poems about Sandy the Sock."

At Great Chesterford School, where Delphine is a pupil, there has been a special assembly.

Editor of Blue Peter, Ellen Evans, said: “We loved how Delphine at just eight years old did not shy away from a powerful message and a direct call to action to our world leaders.

"Her words are beautiful and commanding and make very clear the future she sees for her generation should the world fail to act now on climate change.”

The British Library will preserve Delphine’s words in perpetuity.

Watch how Delphine’s words were taken from the page and turned into an animation film on Blue Peter via BBC iPlayer.  

Environment News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

