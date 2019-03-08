Advanced search

Bomb disposal team called to Saffron Walden after unexploded grenade found by member of the public

PUBLISHED: 11:24 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 10 July 2019

An explosive disposal team took the grenade into a field at Westley Farm. Picture: ARCHANT

An explosive disposal team took the grenade into a field at Westley Farm. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A bomb disposal team was called to Saffron Walden this morning (Wednesday) after a member of the public discovered a grenade, thought to date to the Second World War.

This grenade was found by a member of the public in a verge on Little Walden Road. Picture: PC GLENN BRADENThis grenade was found by a member of the public in a verge on Little Walden Road. Picture: PC GLENN BRADEN

The grenade was discovered by the side of a verge in Little Walden Road and the disposal team was called at about 9am, with police closing the road temporarily.

The bomb squad moved the grenade into a field at Westley Farm to safely explode it, after the landowner gave his permission.

PC Glenn Braden, who was at the scene confirmed on Twitter at about 10.40am that the hand grenade has been "removed and dealt with" and Little Walden Road had now reopened.

Essex Police confirmed a 100-metre cordon was put in place and the Ministry of Defence's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended.

A police spokesman said: "We thank people for their co-operation and patience."

