Advanced search

Men released without charge after bomb scare prompted Stansted landing

PUBLISHED: 17:20 23 July 2020

Photo: Danny Loo.

Photo: Danny Loo.

Archant

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft have been released from bail without charge.

The aircraft was forced to land at Stansted Airport on Monday, July 13 at around 6.40pm, when a note left in one of the aircraft’s toilets was found during the flight from Krakow to Dublin. However, Essex Police said “nothing suspicious” was found on board following an investigation.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.”

UK police checked both the plane and the passengers. Passengers in Dublin waiting to travel to Krakow were transferred to another plane to avoid delays.

The Ryanair spokesperson added: “Ryanair apologises sincerely for the delay and inconvenience caused to those affected by this diversion”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

Majority of our readers support compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Carver Barracks airfield access for the public restarting on August 1

The training fields at Carver Barracks

Foodbank warns of social exclusion in call for face masks

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden.

Most Read

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

Majority of our readers support compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Carver Barracks airfield access for the public restarting on August 1

The training fields at Carver Barracks

Foodbank warns of social exclusion in call for face masks

Uttlesford Foodbank in Saffron Walden.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Police appeal after horse rider ‘driven at deliberately’

Another bomb scare for Ryanair during flight from Stansted

Photo: Danny Loo.

Men released without charge after bomb scare prompted Stansted landing

Photo: Danny Loo.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

All aboard for socially distant fun at the magical Audley End Miniature Railway

Audley End Miniature Railway has re-opened after lockdown.