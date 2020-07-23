Another bomb scare for Ryanair during flight from Stansted

Photo: Danny Loo. Archant

Crew on a Ryanair flight from Stansted to Oslo discovered a note claiming there was a bomb on board.

The incident happened on July 17, only four days after a note was discovered on a Ryanair flight from Krakow to Dublin, leading to another security scare.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo discovered a note claiming there was a security threat on board.

“The aircraft landed safely in Oslo airport at 12.26pm, where passengers were met by local police who carried out a security check. The aircraft was cleared to return to service and passengers were released at 6pm.

“Passengers in Oslo waiting to depart to London Stansted were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.

“One passenger was arrested and this is now a matter for Norwegian police. Ryanair sincerely apologised for any inconvenience caused”.

Norwegian Police said that their Eastern Police District division has launched an investigation.

A 51-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicions of being behind the threats, and police said the investigation first showed that “there was good reasons to suspect the man of serious threats”.

However, on-duty police attorney Nicolas Amilien Simon of Norwegian Police said: “We have now finished the forensic investigations and the accused have been questioned. After this, there is no basis for further custody of the arrested man.

“The investigation is still at an early stage, and we can therefore not rule out that there may be another perpetrator among the passengers than the suspect. This does not mean that we believe there are more perpetrators, but that we take the necessary investigative steps to clarify the suspicion against the suspected perpetrator or perpetrators in more detail.”

The police attorney added: “The police have completed the investigations on the spot and have obtained testimony from the passengers. The passengers were continuously checked out of the case so that they would be able to leave Oslo Airport. We will come back with more information if there is a development in the case.”