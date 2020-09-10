Advanced search

Boris Johnson announces new rules amid spike of coronavirus in Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:04 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 10 September 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the new coronavirus rule of six.

Archant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new rules on how people can socialise amid rising cases of coronavirus across the UK, including Essex.

Director of public health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty, said he welcomes the new rules - and stressed the importance of keeping at least two metres away from others, washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings in closed or crowded places, self-isolating in case of symptoms and booking a test as soon as possible.

He said: “Nationally, there has been an increase in coronavirus cases, and Essex is no different.

“This is obviously concerning and urgent action is required to halt this increase.”

The Prime Minister announced there will be “Covid secure marshalls” to enforce social distancing in town centres.

The Prime Minister said schools and workplaces would be able to remain open and colleges can welcome students back this month. However, if an outbreak occurs in a college, they are asked to isolate the students at the college, not send them home.

Social gatherings of more than six people will be allowed when a household or support bubble is more than six, for work or education purposes, weddings and funerals. Under existing guidance up to 30 people are able to attend team sports.

Venues must take people’s contact details for contact tracing and could be fined if they fail to maintain Covid-security.

