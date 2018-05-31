Essex Police: the May 2020 update from the District Commander including arrests, community working and kindness shown during the coronavirus lockdown

Essex Police

We’ve just come out of Mental Health Awareness Week and I wanted to start by wishing readers well during these unprecedented times.

Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson is the new district commander for Braintree and Uttlesford.

It’s ‘Okay Not to Be Okay’ and there is help out there for you. My officers are out in your communities, so please speak to them, they’ll always listen.

We’re experiencing less calls in the district, however, my officers have continued to help you and keep you safe. They’ve also caught a number of baddies.

Last week a team led by Sergeant Colin Cox from Uttlesford Local Policing Team executed a warrant in Great Dunmow.

This followed your information, so we’re listening and acting, and a man found inside was dealt with for a drugs related offence.

There have been a number of arrests over the month – with some activity in Stansted. Before I go on, I must stress that the village is very safe and we’ve caught a few bad apples.

Following some great work by parish funded PCSO Nikki Morris and our CPT Team, we arrested a man for a drugs dealing offence and possession of a knuckle duster.

He continues to remain under investigation.

Our detectives also charged a man, 18, following reports two people were threatened near the basketball courts off The Green and we also charged a man from Stansted with theft, handling stolen goods and assault in connection with dishonesty offences involving businesses in Uttlesford.

We’ve been working closely with Leicestershire Police following reports of an arson in Henham. Through collaboration, six men have been charged with burglary and arson.

Technology really has been my friend during the lockdown period and I’ve been holding virtual meetings with our emergency partners.

Uttlesford District Council, the Community Safety Partnership and others have been wonderful to work with and systems are in place to help us communicate.

My officers continue to remain motivated and committed and it’s been great to see pictures of rainbows and great support to the NHS, Police and key workers across the district – Thank you.

My favourite picture throughout the crisis is our police car being clapped by the locals in Thaxted.

Officers and PCSOs have all enjoyed the greater opportunity to conduct more foot and cycle patrols.

I’ll name some of the locations now – Henham, Hempstead, Saffron Walden, Stansted and Great Dunmow - and many more.

They’ve also been assisting partners on operations - helping to rescue a dog following an RSPCA operation in the district. You’ll see a picture of PC Dan Ricketts with Blue on his Twitter page.

During my down time at home I’ve had to be a mean mum with a proper timetable in place for my children.

Between 8.30am and 3.30pm, they are reading and doing PE, with breaks included.

I think it’s important to have some routine and my children have been great, despite missing their friends.

My daughter has downloaded an app to learn Italian and she’s been practicing and they’ve been helping with gardening and painting the garage doors.

I also took the hair clippers to my husband and son and let’s just say, I won’t be giving up my day job!

While we’re on the topic of young people, there was an online warning last week after a girl from Saffron Walden was approached about being a brand ambassador.

This is where businesses claim they’ll give young people discounts for clothes if they become their ambassadors. It’s a scam and young people will be left out of pocket – so please help educate them about this.

I’d like thank you for your support. We’re finding lots of ways to talk and engage with you – with Sergeant Simon Miah even taking part in Tai Chi in Saffron Walden with a woman who felt isolated.

My final thanks to Waitrose in Saffron Walden who recently allowed one of their workers who is a Special Constable paid leave to help keep you safe.