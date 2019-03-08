Mystery damage to bus shelter in Saffron Walden set to be fixed
PUBLISHED: 16:26 01 April 2019
A damaged bus shelter outside Aldi in Saffron Walden will be repaired within the next few days.
It is not known whether the glass was intentionally smashed at the bus shelter in Thaxted Road.
An Essex Highways spokesman said: “We are aware of the damage caused to the bus shelter in Thaxted Road. A crew will be attending to ensure the area is safe for the public and to repair the shelter.”
Essex Highways said the repairs will take place within the next few days.
The bus shelter was installed in recent months using money from the estate developer under a planning agreement.