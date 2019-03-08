Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mystery damage to bus shelter in Saffron Walden set to be fixed

PUBLISHED: 16:26 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 01 April 2019

The new bus shelter outside Aldi in Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden has been damaged. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The new bus shelter outside Aldi in Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden has been damaged. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A damaged bus shelter outside Aldi in Saffron Walden will be repaired within the next few days.

It is not known whether the glass was intentionally smashed at the bus shelter in Thaxted Road.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: “We are aware of the damage caused to the bus shelter in Thaxted Road. A crew will be attending to ensure the area is safe for the public and to repair the shelter.”

Essex Highways said the repairs will take place within the next few days.

The bus shelter was installed in recent months using money from the estate developer under a planning agreement.

Most Read

Toasting success as villagers rally round to save pub

Celebrating the reopening of Three Horseshoes in Helions Bumpstead after five years of fighting to save it. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family from Saffron Walden head to Mozambique to help after Cyclone Idai

Liz Vilela from Saffron Walden is in Mozambique helping with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New playground opens in Saffron Walden

The new playground on the Saffron Walden common is open. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Chef’s ‘heartbreak’ as power issues force him to temporarily close celebrated Little Dunmow restaurant

Tim Allen is the co-owner of Tim Allen's Flitch of Bacon.

Full impact of school funding cuts revealed by head teachers

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Most Read

Toasting success as villagers rally round to save pub

Celebrating the reopening of Three Horseshoes in Helions Bumpstead after five years of fighting to save it. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family from Saffron Walden head to Mozambique to help after Cyclone Idai

Liz Vilela from Saffron Walden is in Mozambique helping with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

New playground opens in Saffron Walden

The new playground on the Saffron Walden common is open. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Chef’s ‘heartbreak’ as power issues force him to temporarily close celebrated Little Dunmow restaurant

Tim Allen is the co-owner of Tim Allen's Flitch of Bacon.

Full impact of school funding cuts revealed by head teachers

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Mystery damage to bus shelter in Saffron Walden set to be fixed

The new bus shelter outside Aldi in Thaxted Road in Saffron Walden has been damaged. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

REVIEW Mark Steel in Saffron Walden - Every Little Thing was so much more than alright

Mark Steel said the audience in Saffron Walden was

Family from Saffron Walden head to Mozambique to help after Cyclone Idai

Liz Vilela from Saffron Walden is in Mozambique helping with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

REVIEW Captain Marvel movie takes a while to land but builds into a celebration of the nineties

Captain Marvel

REVIEW: Fighting with my Family is a real crowd pleaser

Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh in Fighting with my Family
Drive 24