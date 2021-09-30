Video

Published: 3:32 PM September 30, 2021

Mummy and baby Tapir after just 24 days at Linton Zoo - Credit: Linton Zoo

There is a new arrival at Linton Zoo - a female Brazilian Tapir.

The unnamed animal was born at the Cambridgeshire zoo on August 19 to her parents, Tiana and Thiago, after a normal 13-month pregnancy.

Linton Zoo said it will give its supporters a chance to name the Tapir on Facebook over the coming days.

A Linton Zoo keeper said: "Tapir are one of the keepers’ favourites - docile and affectionate they love to be scratched and stroked.

"Although tapir have survived for millions of years, living in harmony with nature, their future in the wild is insecure.

"A European breeding programme will provide a safeguard against extinction for these wonderful creatures."

Linton Zoo's baby Brazilian Tapir at 24 days - Credit: Linton Zoo

According to Linton Zoo, Tapir are shy animals which can swim when threatened.

Brazilian Tapir are considered a "vulnerable" species which are threatened with extinction in the near future due to habitat loss, deforestation.

Linton Zoo's Facebook is online: https://www.facebook.com/LintonZoo