Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

PUBLISHED: 14:24 11 November 2019

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone, the Brexit Party candidate who announced his candidacy earlier this month, will no longer stand for the Saffron Walden constituency during the general election.

Nigel Farage, Brexit party leader, said today (Monday) he had decided against putting candidates in 317 Conservative seats that were won by Boris Johnson's party at the 2017 election.

This means the Brexit Party candidate announced in the Reporter last week will no longer be on the ballot paper for Saffron Walden.

The decision comes after Mr Farage announced on November 1, that there would be Brexit Party candidates for approximately 600 seats across the UK.

This means the following four candidates are currently declared as running for the Saffron Walden constituency: Tom van de Bilt (Labour), Mike Hibbs (Liberal Democrats), Coby Wing (the Green Party), Kemi Badenoch (the Conservative Party).

