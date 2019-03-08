Brownies' 'thank you' cherry tree blossoms in Little Easton

Two brownie packs from London gave the tree to Little Easton in 1982 Archant

The saying goes that girl guides “leave nothing behind but their thanks” but in 1982 some brownies from North Kensington wanted to say thank you to Little Easton by planting a cherry tree.

The cherry tree today The cherry tree today

Some 36 years on, the sapling planted at the village's Memorial Hall is a beautiful sight in spring. It's seen here in a photograph taken by Jayne Paul, the daughter of the then chairman of the Memorial Hall Committee, Geoff Green with committee member Alan Pryor.

Jayne said: “Back then Little Easton Memorial Hall had brownies stay in the hall for a week at a time, the hall would be fully booked for the summers holidays. The brownies would come from London and loved being in the countryside.

“One of the Brownie packs came from North Kensington, they came for many years and asked if they could plant this cherry tree as a present to the village from them.”

Mr Green, who had a haulage business died in July 1999 aged 61 but the tree lives on in his memory.