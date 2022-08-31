News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Playbus to offer free 'bus pass' for children under five

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM August 31, 2022
Buffy Playbus is offering free play activities for children under five in Uttlesford

Buffy Playbus is offering free play activities for children under five in Uttlesford - Credit: Buffy Playbus

The Buffy Playbus, which travels through Uttlesford to provide play activities, is offering free bus passes for children to support families during the cost of living crisis.

Families with children under five can enjoy play activities for free over the coming year, and the charity is working with other support organisations to ensure services are targeted towards the communities which will benefit most.

Buffy has a wide range of crafts including painting, sand play, dressing up clothes, games, sensory activities and regular cooking sessions.

Play activities are limited to eight adults plus their respective children at one time to allow for plenty of space on board the bus.

The new initiative means the Playbus will miss out on roughly £10k of funding, but they feel they can make it up through other bids and initiatives.

To book go to https://bookwhen.com/buffybus.

Uttlesford News

Don't Miss

Students sitting exams. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Quiz

Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A couple in Thriplow were tied up and put into a cupboard by "masked men", according to police in Cambs (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Thriplow couple tied up and forced into cupboard during 'burglary'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Heavy traffic was reported on the A505 near Chrishall Grange shortly after 10am today (Wednesday, August 24)

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: A505 delays after crash near Royston and M11

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A 20mph speed limit sign in Saffron Walden, Essex

Permanent 20mph zone installed in centre of Saffron Walden

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon