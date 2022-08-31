Playbus to offer free 'bus pass' for children under five

Buffy Playbus is offering free play activities for children under five in Uttlesford - Credit: Buffy Playbus

The Buffy Playbus, which travels through Uttlesford to provide play activities, is offering free bus passes for children to support families during the cost of living crisis.

Families with children under five can enjoy play activities for free over the coming year, and the charity is working with other support organisations to ensure services are targeted towards the communities which will benefit most.

Buffy has a wide range of crafts including painting, sand play, dressing up clothes, games, sensory activities and regular cooking sessions.

Play activities are limited to eight adults plus their respective children at one time to allow for plenty of space on board the bus.

The new initiative means the Playbus will miss out on roughly £10k of funding, but they feel they can make it up through other bids and initiatives.

To book go to https://bookwhen.com/buffybus.