Wimbish and Radwinter burglaries may be linked, Essex Police say

Two burglaries in Wimbish and Radwinter are being investigated, after police said they may be related.

The incidents took place on Ashdon Road and Tye Green, and multiple valuable objects were stolen.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are investigating following two burglaries in Wimbish and Radwinter which we believe may be linked.

“They both took place between 10am and 4.30pm on Thursday, September 10 – one in Tye Green, Wimbish and the other in Ashdon Road, Radwinter.

“Items including laptops and jewellery were taken.”

If you believe you may have seen anything that could help with the investigation, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information, please call Braintree CID on 101. Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.