CCTV released following string of burglaries in Saffron Walden

CCTV images released by Essex Police in relation to burglaries in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A string of burglaries in Saffron Walden has sparked an appeal for information from police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV images released by Essex Police in relation to burglaries in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE CCTV images released by Essex Police in relation to burglaries in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three burglaries in Hill Street, between 2-4am on Thursday, June 13.

Three business were burgled in the early hours, The Hill Street Chocolate shop, Between the Lines and Toy Boy.

If you recognise them, or have any further information about the incident, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/92472/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.