CCTV released following string of burglaries in Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 June 2019
Archant
A string of burglaries in Saffron Walden has sparked an appeal for information from police.
CCTV images released by Essex Police in relation to burglaries in Hill Street, Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three burglaries in Hill Street, between 2-4am on Thursday, June 13.
Three business were burgled in the early hours, The Hill Street Chocolate shop, Between the Lines and Toy Boy.
If you recognise them, or have any further information about the incident, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/92472/19.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.